Mnuchin says U.S. stimulus payments to begin arriving as early as Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that $600 stimulus checks could begin arriving in people’s bank accounts as soon as this evening.
Mnuchin tweeted that payments may begin to arrive by direct deposit as early as Tuesday evening, and will continue arriving into next week. The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday for people without government-registered bank accounts.
