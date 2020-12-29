Mnuchin says U.S. stimulus payments to begin arriving as early as Tuesday evening

FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a hearing on "Examination of Loans to Businesses Critical to Maintaining National Security" before the Congressional Oversight Commission at Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2020. Alex Wong/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday that $600 stimulus checks could begin arriving in people’s bank accounts as soon as this evening.

Mnuchin tweeted that payments may begin to arrive by direct deposit as early as Tuesday evening, and will continue arriving into next week. The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday for people without government-registered bank accounts.