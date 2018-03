WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico have reached a deal over an outstanding federal loan to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.

Mnuchin made the announcement during a visit to Puerto Rico, which is still struggling to recover in the aftermath of devastating storms last year. (Reporting by Nick Brown and Susan Heavey Editing by James Dalgleish)