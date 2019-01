NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China, the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries, slashed its holdings of U.S. government debt for a sixth straight month, Treasury Department data released on Thursday showed.

China had $1.121 trillion in U.S. Treasuries in November, down from $1.138 trillion in October. Even so, the world’s second largest economy remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries outside the United States. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)