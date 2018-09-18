FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China holdings of Treasuries slip in July; Treasuries show inflow -data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries slipped in July to their lowest since January, while Japan’s holdings rose, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

China’s Treasuries holdings declined to $1.171 trillion in July from $1.179 trillion the previous month. The world’s second largest economy remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.

Japan’s holdings, on the other hand, increased to $1.036 trillion from $1.030 trillion in June.

Data also showed U.S. Treasuries posted an inflow of $18.94 billion in July, from outflows of $48.57 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

