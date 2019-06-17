China holdings of U.S. Treasuries fall to nearly two-year low -Treasury data

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries for the month of April fell to the lowest level since May 2017, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday, highlighting an uncertain outlook on a trade deal between Beijing and Washington.

Chinese holdings of U.S. government debt, which declined for a second straight month, slid to $1.113 trillion in April, from $1.120 trillion the previous month. The world’s second-largest economy though remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.