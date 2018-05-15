China holds most U.S. Treasuries since Oct, Japan's lowest since 2011 -data

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew for a second month in March to $1.188 trillion, its highest level since October, even as overall foreign purchases of Treasuries fell, data from the Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Japan’s holdings of Treasuries, on the other hand, fell in March to $1.044 trillion, the lowest since October 2011, data showed.

Net foreign sales of U.S. government securities totaled $4.92 billion in March, compared with $43.19 billion in net purchases in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)