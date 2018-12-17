China, Japan cut U.S. Treasury holdings in October -data

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China and Japan, two of the largest non-U.S. holders of Treasuries, reduced their holdings of U.S. government debt in October, Treasury Department data released on Monday showed.

China had $1.138 trillion in U.S. Treasuries in October, down from $1.151 trillion the previous month. The world’s second largest economy has cut back Treasury positions for five straight months. China, though, remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries outside the United States.

Japan also reduced its U.S. Treasury holdings to $1.018 trillion from $1.028 trillion in September, paring back for three consecutive months. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)