April 16, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's holdings of U.S. Treasuries rise in February, Japan's fall -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose in February to $1.177 trillion, as foreign purchases increased to their largest since May 2017, data from the Treasury Department showed on Monday.

Net foreign purchases of U.S. Treasuries totaled $43.18 billion in February, compared with $8.35 billion the previous month.

Japan’s holdings of Treasuries, meanwhile, declined in February to $1.059 trillion, their lowest level since December 2001, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)

