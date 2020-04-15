Bonds News
April 15, 2020 / 8:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Japan, China raise U.S. Treasury holdings in February -data

1 Min Read

(Corrects month in headline to February not March)

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan and China, the two largest foreign holders of U.S. government debt, raised their holdings of Treasuries for a second straight month in February, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries at $1.268 trillion in February, up from $1.211 trillion in January.

China, the second largest holder, also increased its Treasury debt holdings to $1.092 trillion in February, from $1.078 trillion the previous month (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler)

