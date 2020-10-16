Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries slide in August -data

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell in August, after rising for three straight months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Foreign investors had $7.083 trillion in U.S. Treasuries in August, from $7.097 trillion the previous month.

Both Japan and China, the two largest non-U.S. holders of Treasuries, saw their holdings in August decline to $1.278 trillion and $1.068 trillion, respectively. Japan remains the largest holder of U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)