Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 5th straight month in Nov. -Treasury

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a fifth consecutive month in November, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Wednesday.

Offshore investors purchased $57.5 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $26.2 billion in October. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas investors amassed $33.8 billion in November after buying $152.9 billion the month before.

The report also showed China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell to $1.176 trillion in November, its lowest in four months. The largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt owned $1.189 trillion in October. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)