FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 15, 2018 / 8:12 PM / in 16 hours

Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 7th month in January -data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a seventh straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Offshore investors purchased $62.1 billion in long-term U.S. assets after buying a revised $23.3 billion in December. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas bought $119.7 billion in January, after selling a revised $122.5 billion in December.

The report also showed foreign investors bought Treasuries for the first time in four months, with $8.35 billion in purchases sold Treasuries for a third straight month in December, while China’s holdings of U.S. government bonds declined after rising in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.