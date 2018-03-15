Foreigners buy long-term U.S. assets for 7th month in January -data

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought long-term U.S. securities for a seventh straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Offshore investors purchased $62.1 billion in long-term U.S. assets after buying a revised $23.3 billion in December. Including shorter-dated securities, overseas bought $119.7 billion in January, after selling a revised $122.5 billion in December.

The report also showed foreign investors bought Treasuries for the first time in four months, with $8.35 billion in purchases sold Treasuries for a third straight month in December, while China’s holdings of U.S. government bonds declined after rising in December. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)