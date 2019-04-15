Foreigners buy U.S. Treasuries for 1st time in four months -data

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Foreigners purchased U.S. Treasury securities in February after selling them for three consecutive months, suggesting some overseas appetite for low-risk government debt due to worries about the global economy, the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed.

They bought $19.91 billion in Treasuries in February, compared with $11.99 billion in sales the month before, the latest Treasury data showed.

Chinese holdings of Treasuries, meanwhile, increased in January for a third straight month to $1.131 trillion, the highest level since October.

The world’s second-largest economy remained the largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt.

Japan also raised its stakes in Treasuries to $1.072 trillion in February, its highest level since November 2017. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)