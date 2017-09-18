Foreigners cut long-term U.S. asset buys in July-Treasury data

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters - Foreigners pared back purchases of long-term U.S. securities in July, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Offshore investors purchased $1.3 billion in long-term U.S assets after buying $34.4 billion the previous month. Including shorter-dated securities, however, overseas investors sold $7.3 billion in July, after buying $5.9 billion the previous month.

Foreign investors also sold U.S. Treasuries in July amounting to $490 million, after purchasing $19.7 billion in June, data showed.