Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries for third month in October -data

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell for a third consecutive month in October, data from the Treasury department showed on Monday.

Foreign U.S. Treasury outflows totaled $16.758 billion in the month, compared with an outflow of $34.324 billion in September.

The report also showed that in the midst of the U.S.-China trade conflict in October, Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries declined for a fourth straight month to $1.101 trillion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)