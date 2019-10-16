Bonds News
October 16, 2019 / 8:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries in August; China cuts holdings -data

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasuries in August after making net purchases the previous month, according to U.S. Treasury department data released on Wednesday.

Foreign outflows of U.S. Treasuries totaled $30.508 billion in August, compared with an inflow of $10.954 billion in July.

In the midst of escalating trade tensions China, the world’s second largest economy, reduced holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a second straight month. China held $1.103 trillion of Treasuries in August, down from $1.110 trillion in July.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang

