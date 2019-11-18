Bonds News
Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries in Sept, outflows largest since Dec 2018 -data

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Foreigners sold U.S. Treasuries in September, with outflows hitting their largest level since December last year, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday.

Foreign outflows totaled $34.324 billion in September, compared with an outflow of $30.479 billion in the previous month.

The report also showed that amid the U.S.-China trade conflict, Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell in September to $1.102 trillion, sliding for a third straight month.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft

