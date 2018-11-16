Foreigners sell U.S. Treasuries in Sept -Treasury data

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners cut back their holdings of U.S. government debt in September after making their biggest monthly purchase of Treasuries since June 2015 the month before, data from the Treasury Department showed on Friday.

Overseas official and private investors in total sold $11.539 billion in Treasuries last month, compared with $63.13 billion they bought in August, the data showed.

Private official institutions sold $15.677 billion in Treasuries, while foreign private investors bought $3.827 billion in U.S. government bonds.

Foreigners sold U.S. stocks for a fifth straight month in September, reducing their equity holdings by $16.911 billion.

On the other hand, they bought U.S. corporate bonds for an eighth consecutive months. They purchased $6.055 billion, following the $14.941 billion they bought in August.