Foreigners sold U.S. Treasuries for 4th straight month in November -data

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries fell for a fourth straight month in November, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Thursday.

Foreign U.S. Treasury outflows totaled $41.528 billion in the month, compared with an outflow of $16.758 billion in October.

The report also showed China’s holdings of U.S. government bonds fell for the fifth straight month in November amid heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.

Japan’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries slipped by $7.2 billion to $1.161 trillion in November, but the country remained the largest non-U.S. holder of U.S. government debt for a sixth straight month, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis)