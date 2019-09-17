Japan still largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries for 2nd month -data

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan topped China as the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries in July for a second straight month after boosting its holdings to a nearly three-year peak, according to U.S. Treasury department data released on Tuesday.

Japan’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose to $1.130 trillion in July from $1.122 trillion in June. Its July holdings were the largest since October 2016.

China was the second largest owner of U.S. Treasuries with $1.110 trillion in July, compared with $1.112 trillion the previous month. China’s holdings of Treasuries were the smallest since April 2017. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)