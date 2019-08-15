Bonds News
August 15, 2019 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan tops China as largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries -data

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan has overtaken China as the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries in June, after raising its holdings to a nearly three-year high, according to U.S. Treasury department data released on Thursday.

Japan’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose to $1.122 trillion in June from $1.101 trillion in May. Its June holdings were the largest since October 2016.

China was the second largest owner of U.S. Treasuries with $1.112 trillion in June, compared with $1.110 trillion the previous month. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Richard Chang)

