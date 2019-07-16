Bonds News
Japan's holdings of U.S. Treasuries jump to near two-year peak -Treasury data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan increased its holdings of U.S. Treasuries to its highest level in nearly two years in May, while China trimmed its ownership of U.S. bonds to a two-year low, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Tuesday showed.

Japan’s holdings of U.S. government debt jumped to $1.101 trillion in May, a level not seen since August 2017 and up from $1.064 trillion in April.

China’s stake in Treasuries declined for a third consecutive month to $1.110 trillion, the lowest since May 2017 and down from $1.113 trillion the month before.

The two nations remained by far the two largest foreign holders of Treasuries.

Meanwhile, overseas accounts on balance sold $14.6 billion in long-term U.S. securities, compared with a net purchase of $40.8 billion in April. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

