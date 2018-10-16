U.S. Treasuries' August inflow hits highest since June 2015 -Treasury data

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Foreigners bought more than three times as much in U.S. Treasuries in August than in the previous month, posting the largest inflow since June 2015, data from the Treasury Department showed on Tuesday.

Data showed that purchases of U.S. Treasuries totaled $63.13 billion in August, up from $18.94 billion the previous month. Treasury inflows were led by private investors, who bought $55.57 billion.

Data also showed China’s Treasuries holdings declined to $1.165 trillion in August, the lowest since June 2017, from $1.171 trillion in July. The world’s second-largest economy remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)