U.S. Treasury to hold financial stability council meeting on June 11

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will preside over a June 11 meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, with reforms to money market mutual funds on the public and private agendas, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

The meeting of top U.S. financial regulators had been previously scheduled for May 21, but was moved to 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT) on June 11 due to scheduling conflicts.

It will include an open session on reforms to the money market funds and the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the department said. A closed executive session will also include the money market funds reforms and updates to the council’s priorities. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)