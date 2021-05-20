Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

U.S. Treasury proposes global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it proposed that a global minimum corporate tax rate should be at least 15%, telling an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting that it was seeking a higher rate.

“Treasury underscored that 15% is a floor and that discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher,” the department said in a readout of the OECD meeting. (Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)

