Yellen in call with Germany's Scholz committed to U.S. participation in OECD tax talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Wednesday stressed the importance of U.S.-German and transatlantic ties - and the need to work together - in their first phone call, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.

The two officials agreed to collaborate to end the coronavirus pandemic, support a strong and sustained global economic recovery, fight income inequality, and “forcefully address the threat of climate change,” Treasury said.

Yellen also pledged active U.S. participation in ongoing discussions on international taxation under the leadership of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, with an eye to forging “a timely international accord,” the statement said.