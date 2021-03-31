Yellen says regulators reviving hedge fund working group, reviewing new money market fund reforms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Wednesday she was reviving a dormant regulatory group devoted to studying risks posed by hedge funds.
Speaking at the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Yellen also said she was directing an interagency review of whether regulators need to do more to address vulnerabilities posed by money market funds and open-end mutual funds after recent market turmoil.
