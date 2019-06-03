U.S. Treasury seeks 5-yr note large position reports

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday asked for large position reports from holders of a 5-year Treasury note due in 2024 in a bid to gather information about the secondary market for Treasuries.

All entities holding at least $4.1 billion in the Treasury notes, which are due on April 30, 2024, will need to submit reports on their holdings, Treasury said. Only those entities that met that threshold on April 30 or May 3 of this year need submit reports, the Treasury said.

Reports are due by June 10. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)