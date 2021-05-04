U.S Treasury's Yellen downplays inflation, rate hike concerns

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, holds a news conference in Washington, U.S. December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not anticipate that inflation will be a problem for the U.S. economy, as price increases during the recovery should be transitory.

Yellen, speaking to a Wall Street Journal event, clarified earlier remarks that interest rates may need to rise modestly to prevent the economy from overheating. “It’s not something I’m predicting or recommending,” she said.