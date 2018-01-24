FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 12:49 AM / in 4 hours

Wisconsin tribe sues Corps, EPA over permitting of sulfide mine

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wisconsin’s Menominee tribe has sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency, saying they failed to exercise jurisdiction over the permitting of a sulfide mine close to an important drinking water source and tribal burial grounds.

Filed on Monday in federal court in Green Bay, Wisconsin the lawsuit said the Corps and EPA have improperly delegated the authority to grant a water and wetlands permit for the proposed open pit mine by Canada’s Aquila Resources to the state of Michigan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2F8Shsz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
