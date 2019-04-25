2nd Circuit rejects tribal immunity in payday loan lawsuit

Members of Montana’s Chippewa Cree Tribe are not entitled to tribal immunity from a lawsuit accusing them of violating state and federal lending laws by charging excessive interest rates on payday loans, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said sovereign immunity does not bar suits seeking injunctions against tribal officers acting in their official capacity off Indian lands, as occurred in this case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vmcBDW