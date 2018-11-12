U.S. plans to set new limits on heavy-duty truck smog emissions

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday will announce it plans to propose new rules to significantly decrease smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel highway heavy-duty trucks and engines, an agency official said.

Industry groups and state environmental officials have urged the EPA to set new nationwide rules as the state of California has been moving forward with plans to set new state emissions limits. California also wants nationwide rules in part because more than half of all trucks delivering goods in the state are registered in other states. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)