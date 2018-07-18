U.S. court blocks EPA decision not to enforce 'glider truck' limits

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily blocked a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to not enforce limits on remanufactured heavy duty vehicles known as “glider trucks,” which can generate 40 times or more pollution than modern engines.

The vehicles have a used engine in a new frame and rules introduced under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, said nearly all new trucks on the road must use more efficient, less polluting engines.

EPA issued a memo on July 6 that said the agency would not enforce a limit of up to 300 gliders per manufacturer. The EPA in November formally proposed undoing the glider rule but has not finalized it.

Volvo Group North America, Cummins Inc and Navistar International Corp said last year they opposed efforts to reverse the limits on glider trucks. (Reporting by David Shepardson)