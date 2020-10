FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should have its remaining contingent of troops in Afghanistan home before the end of the year, President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

On Twitter, Trump said, “We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas!”