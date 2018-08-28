FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 7:44 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s administration has backed off plans to bypass Congress and roll back billions of dollars from the U.S. foreign aid budget after stiff resistance from lawmakers, congressional aides and U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported on Aug. 16 that the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) had asked the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development to submit information for a “rescission” package that would have led to sharp cuts in foreign assistance.

“This is a welcome decision,” Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, the vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chris Reese

