February 14, 2018 / 6:27 PM / in 11 hours

Trump has 'great confidence' in chief of staff Kelly -Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have confidence in chief of staff John Kelly, Pence said on Wednesday amid fallout over the departure of two White House aides last week that has raised questions over security clearance procedures.

Pence, in an interview with the Axios media outlet, said he and Trump had “great confidence” in Kelly, adding that he “has done a remarkable job as chief of staff for the president of the United States, and I look forward to continuing to work with him for many, many months to come.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

