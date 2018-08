Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that he would have dinner with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Friday.

“Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A.,” said Trump, who is on vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; writing by Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)