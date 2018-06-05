FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

'Apprentice' contestant lawsuit will proceed as Trump seeks stay -judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Tuesday ruled that a defamation lawsuit filed against President Donald Trump by a former contestant on his reality television show “The Apprentice” will go forward despite Trump’s effort to get an order from an appeals court putting it on hold.

The contestant, Summer Zervos, has claimed that Trump sexually harassed her and defamed her when he denied her allegations. Trump has argued that as a sitting president he is immune from the lawsuit. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

