Woman suing Trump for defamation loses bid for evidence on other women

Oct 26 (Reuters) - A former contestant on the television show “The Apprentice” who accused U.S. President Donald Trump in a lawsuit of defaming her by denying her claim that he kissed and groped her against her will, lost a motion to get evidence related to accusations against the president by other women.

Justice Jennifer Schecter of the New York state court in Manhattan on Friday ruled at a hearing that Trump must turn over evidence and answer questions related directly to the former contestant, Summer Zervos, but not about claims involving other women that are “factually completely unrelated to her and her claim.” (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)