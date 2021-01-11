U.S. grain trader ADM suspends political donations after Capitol riot

CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Monday it will suspend new political donations and review all of its donation policies after supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Chicago-based grain trader said it will suspend new contributions until it completes the review, which is intended to ensure that donation policies reflect ADM’s corporate values. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese)