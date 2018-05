WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he supports Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s economic reform plan, as Buenos Aires seeks access to financing from the International Monetary Fund.

“He is doing such a good job for Argentina. I support his vision for transforming his country’s economy and unleashing its potential!” Trump said on Twitter. Trump spoke by phone with Macri on Monday. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh)