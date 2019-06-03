Company News
June 3, 2019 / 11:09 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump targets AT&T in tweet over CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T in a pair of tweets on Monday, urging customers to drop the telecommunications company over its ownership of cable news network CNN.

Trump, who was in London at the start of a state visit, reiterated his complaints about CNN, a Time Warner property now owned by AT&T that the president has frequently criticized for what he sees as negative coverage of him and his administration. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely)

