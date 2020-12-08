Trump campaign attorney Ellis has contracted coronavirus - source

FILE PHOTO: Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis speaks as Trump campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn whispers to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, during a news conference about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - Jenna Ellis, an attorney helping lead President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the results of the U.S. presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Ellis has been working side-by-side with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani trying to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s November election victory and last week sat next to Giuliani, who also has contracted COVID-19, during a Michigan state legislature hearing on the election where few people wore masks.

Axios was first to report on Ellis’ diagnosis.