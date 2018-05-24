FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. auto import probe borders on provocation - Germany's DIHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to launch a national security investigation into car imports marks a further low point in business ties with Europe and could lead to costs of 6 billion euros, Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Industries and Commerce said on Thursday.

“To cite aspects of national security as justification is totally constructed and far-fetched. We almost have to take this as a provocation,” DIHK President Eric Schweitzer said.

The U.S. administration has launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports that could lead to new U.S. tariffs similar to those imposed on imported steel and aluminum in March. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel)

