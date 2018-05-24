FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tariffs on auto imports could hurt U.S. jobs, raise consumer costs -Toyota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that imposing tariffs on imported vehicles “could hurt American jobs” and boost consumer costs.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had directed the U.S. Commerce Department to open a probe into whether vehicle and auto parts imports pose national security risks.

Trade associations representing major foreign automakers and auto parts suppliers have also criticized the planned investigation. Toyota noted in its statement on Twitter that it has 10 U.S. plants and 1,500 U.S. dealers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

