WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to revive American manufacturing, on Wednesday signaled positive changes for U.S. autoworkers but gave no other details.

“There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!” Trump said in a tweet. (Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Susan Heavey)