May 24, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in an hour

U.S. Commerce chief: Hard to get back to fair arrangement over autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday said the U.S. probe over car and trunk imports was still in its early stages but that other countries’ high, artificial barriers such as tariffs and other interventions have skewed the marketplace.

“Now it’s very difficult to get back to a reciprocal arrangement,” Ross said in an interview on CNBC, a day after announcing the investigation that could lead to new U.S. tariffs on imported automobiles. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

