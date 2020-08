WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, asked for his reaction to the arrest of his former adviser Steve Bannon, said he feels very badly but knows nothing about the fundraising organization involved in the federal criminal case.

Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the president’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Diane Craft)