Trump AG nominee backs 'vigorous enforcement' of antitrust laws

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general said on Tuesday he favors strong enforcement of U.S. antitrust laws and would examine statistics showing that scrutiny of mergers is at historic lows.

“I am for vigorous enforcement of the antitrust laws to preserve competition,” William Barr told a U.S. Senate panel during his confirmation hearing. “As I said, this is going to be an area I want to get into.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Frances Kerry)