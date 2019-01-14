Second U.S. judge blocks Trump administration birth control rules

Jan 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Monday blocked the Trump administration from enforcing new rules allowing employers to obtain exemptions from an Obamacare requirement that they provide health insurance that covers women’s birth control.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Philadelphia issued a nationwide injunction preventing the rules from taking effect, a day after another judge issued a more limited ruling blocking their enforcement in 13 states and the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Bill Berkrot)